Living History project at Historical Society to focus on Shelter Island seniors

The Senior Citizens Foundation and the Shelter Island Historical Society are teaming up. (Credit: JoAnn Kirkland)

From left, above, Robert Lipsyte, Chris Lewis, Nanette Lawrenson and Martin Levenstein are pictured at the Shelter Island Historical Society, as Ms. Lewis, president of the Senior Citizens Foundation, presents a $25,000 check to Ms. Lawrenson, executive director of the society, for its Living History project.

This project, which in the past has interviewed Island students, plans to focus now on the Island’s seniors.

If you’re a senior and have lived on the Island for many years, or, even better, a Harelegger, and would like to be interviewed for the project, contact Ms. Lawrenson at 631-749-0025 or by email at [email protected].