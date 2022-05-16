Weather service: Fog and rain in the forecast for Shelter Island

JOHN CLARE PHOTO Fogged in

The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly cloudy day for Shelter Island on Monday, with a chance of thunderstorms later today.

There will be patches of fog this morning, and the high temperature will reach 67 degrees, according to the NWS. The winds will be light, out of the southwest, at about 10 mph, shifting to the south later in the day.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m., with a low temperature of 54 degrees, and winds from the southwest at 11 to 14 mph.