Shelter Island Police Department blotter, May 17, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Suzanne Mooney of Commack was stopped by police on North Ferry Road on May 14 and issued a ticket for operating an unregistered vehicle.

Police conducted 19 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops between May 9 and May 15 in the Center, West Neck, Menantic, Cartwright and the Heights, resulting in 13 warnings and the above ticket.

Accidents

Edwin Adonay Amaya of East Patchogue told police his vehicle was parked at the Coecles Harbor/Marina on Hudson Avenue on May 9. After returning three-and-half hours later, he noticed damage to the rear of the vehicle. It appeared to have been hit head on by another vehicle or by one backing into it. Mr. Amaya told police he would get an estimate for the damage and contact the Police Department. There were no witnesses and no on-site cameras.

Other reports

Police assisted another agency with locating wanted persons on May 10. Also on that date, a police investigated the location of another subject.

A Center caller told police on May 11 that he had seen a person on his property and requested that police canvass the property. Officers did so and informed the caller of negative results.

Police received a report on May 11 that a vehicle with three people inside had driven through an active construction site in West Neck. The area was searched with no success.

On May 13, the project manager of the Pridwin Hotel renovation requested an extra police patrol on weekend nights. There had been reports of people walking around the construction area who shouldn’t have been there. Additional signs will be posted restricting access.

An officer observed what appeared to be a school prom after-party on a Ram Island beach on May 15. Several youths left the area, without incident, shortly after police arrived.

Business owners in the Heights were notified about parking regulations on May 15.

On the 15th, a woman told police her son’s boat was disabled off Silver Beach and he was adrift. She subsequently informed them that her son had been helped “by a good Samaritan” and there was no problem.

The next day, a caller reported that a vehicle had been parked in front of her Hay Beach residence for most of the day. The vehicle was locked and police were unable to locate or contact the owner. An officer checked later that evening and the vehicle had gone.

In other incidents: police followed up on a false 911 call; conducted a well-being check; opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside; took fingerprints for employment purposes; provided a lift-assist for a resident; responded to a lost and found report; attended hearings in Justice Court; and participated in training exercises in Hampton Bays.

Alarms

A fire alarm on Ram Island on May 9 was set off by workers sanding sheetrock. On May 10, a residential alarm in the Center was accidentally activated.

On May 13, the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a fire alarm in West Neck, probably due to a malfunction. The SIFD was also on site for a carbon monoxide alarm in the Center on May 14. There had been a problem with the vent flaps in the boiler room.

An employee of Jack’s Marine accidentally activated the alarm while entering the store not realizing the alarm was set.

Animals

A raccoon wandered into a Hay Beach residence through a pet door. An animal control officer (ACO) captured the raccoon and released it outdoors.

A caller reported a peacock at large on the roof of a Westmoreland home. The ACO contacted the bird’s owner who agreed to use food to lure the peacock off the roof.

The ACO was unable to locate two dogs reported at large in Silver Beach and the Center. A dog was reported missing in West Neck — the caller’s wife had hired a dog walker and had forgotten to tell him.

A cat found in the Center was unsuccessfully scanned for a microchip by the ACO who then made up posters for the area and also posted information about the cat on social media. The cat was taken to a vet to be checked out; when no owner was found, the ACO took the cat in and cared for it because it had some health problems.

An injured fawn reported on a Hay Beach roadway had to be put down by police.

A baby sea turtle was reported at Wades Beach; the ACO recognized it as a diamondback terrapin hatchling and moved the turtle to a safer location.

A caller found a snapping turtle in a Westmoreland window well; it was removed by the ACO and put in nearby fresh water pond.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 10 and May 12.