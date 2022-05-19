Food Pantry has been feeding Islanders and those in need since the 1980s

The Island’s Food Pantry is located in Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. (Reporter file photo)

Before there was a van bringing food to Islanders and people who work on the Island, there has long been a Food Pantry operating out of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church that’s open to anyone who needs nourishment, but is unable to pay.

The only request for those using its resources is that people should take only what they need, leaving food for others. While the Presbyterian Church provides space for the Food Pantry, other Island churches — Our Lady of the Isle, St. Mary’s and Union Chapel in the Grove — all contribute to ensuring the shelves are well stocked, according to Carrie Wood, who was a volunteer prior to now coordinating the operation.

She had been a volunteer for years when Tippi and Al Bevan ran the Pantry. In 2019, they asked Ms. Wood to take the helm; they had managed it from about 2007 until their health prohibited them from continuing.

Before the Bevans took charge of the Pantry, it was in the hands of

. The operation is and always has been served 100% by volunteers, Ms. Wood said. She estimates there are about 25 households that regularly use the resources at the Pantry, and another 15 to 20 who stop in occasionally for some food. Volunteers are at the church on Tuesdays between 4 and 6 p.m. and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Access is through the door near the back parking lot.

Volunteers also deliver packages to people who are either homebound or lack transportation to the church.

Various groups have contributed non-perishable food to stock the Pantry and contributions from groups and individuals have provided funds for personal care items, bread, laundry items, paper goods, baby needs and even some special dietary items, Ms. Wood said.

Sylvester Manor has contributed produce weekly and Sep’s Farm in East Marion has also contributed fresh vegetables.

Ms. Wood organizes a team of volunteers, but she also does most of the shopping necessary to augment what is donated by the community to keep the Pantry stocked.

To supplement what the Pantry is able to provide, during the hunting season from September through March, many hunters contribute deer meat that is butchered and put in a refrigeration unit at the Town Recycling Center, where anyone who wishes can claim meat free of charge.