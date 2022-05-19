Island golf pro Jake Card in Knoxville, Tenn. tournament

Jay (Jake) Card III (Credit: Reporter file photo)

If we could just use Island golf pro Jay (Jake) Card III’s first rounds he would be a big winner.

Again, at the first round this week on the Korn Ferry Tour at Holsten Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn., Jay shot a round of 3 under par 67, which placed him 2 strokes off the lead going into the second day.

The second day was not good for Jay; his 11 birdies and 320-yard average drives were not enough to make the cut, since he shot a 2-over round of 72, and missed the cut by one shot again. It looks like good golf and O.K. scoring still isn’t good enough to break into this elite group of golfers.