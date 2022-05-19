Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar, May 19, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up: 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

FRIDAY, MAY 20

VR Night (Ages 12+), 4:00 pm (In Person)

Step into a whole new world and try out our virtual reality games with your friends. You’ll be able to try out various games (including fan favorites like Beat Saber), explore sunken ships, or interact with the art of Vincent Van Gogh. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Bubble Hour (Ages 2+), 11:30 am (In Person)

Come join your friends for some fabulous bubble fun. The program is held outdoors on the patio and yes, the bubble machine will be there. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MAY 24 – MAY 28

Bouncy Egg Experiment (Ages 6+)

Pick up: Tuesday, May 24th – Saturday, May 28th (Take-and-Make)

This awesome science experiment is going to allow you to create an egg that bounces. Don’t think it’s possible? Well, it is and we’re going to show you how. This experiment takes at least 3 days for the egg to become bouncy. You will need: at least 1 egg. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

Tween Graphic Novel Club (Ages 12+), 3:00 pm (In Person)

Get ready to join our next graphic novel club meeting. We’ll be going over the book we selected from April and figure out when our next meeting will be. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

Lego Club (Ages 6+), 2:30 pm (In Person)

Create your wildest creations, challenge yourself to build something new, and chat with friends and have fun. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Friday Night Dialogue: Everyday Pilgrimage With Reverend Dr. Stephen D. Adkison, 7 p.m. (In Person, Library)

What is a pilgrimage? While it may have many different definitions, a pilgrimage is always at least two things: a literal journey and a spiritual journey. Ultimately, Everyday Pilgrimage is a journey toward wholeness and healing. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Air Clay Nature Prints, 1:00 p.m. (In Person, Library)

This simple craft is an easy way to preserve nature. We’ll use foliage to create disks that can be used as coasters or as small hanging pieces. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, MAY 23

Mystery Book Club – Slow Horses by Mick Herron, 5:30 pm (In Person, Library)

Filled with an array of remarkable characters, Slow Horses is a satirical page-turner that stylishly skewers bureaucrats, politics, and the spy game. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Annual Yard Sale, 8 AM to 12 PM

Drop off donations at the church at 32 N. Ferry Rd. beginning May 22. Only Clean. Usable. Items. Please. We CANNOT accept: clothing, linens, electronics, exercise equipment, books (except cookbooks), or mattresses. If you have large items to donate, please call the church office to arrange a time for drop off: 631-749-0805.

Willa Cather Book Club – One of Ours, 2:00 pm (Zoom, Library) silibrary.org

One of Ours tells the life story of Claude Wheeler, a restless Nebraskan who chafes at the life his successful farmer father and pious mother want for him. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Mashomack Celebration Picnic, 4–6 p.m., Manor House Lawn, 47 South Ferry Rd. Bring a picnic and blanket or chair. Lawn games, music, hand-seining near Bass Creek, educational activities and more. Outside alcoholic beverages not permitted. To RSVP, email: [email protected] or call 631-749-1001.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites. Zoom details and passcodes are at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, May 19, 9 – 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Friday, May 20, 2022, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, May 23, 2022, 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, May 26, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

FIRE DISTRICT Monday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. Center Fire House