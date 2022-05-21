Shelter Island Police: Man arrested for DWI after driving into deep water

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Reporter file)

Shelter Island Police officers, responding to a call at 12:30 p.m. Friday, of a vehicle submerged in water, found Alfredo A. Merat, 60, of East Hampton, outside the vehicle off Ram Island Drive.

According to Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg, Mr. Merat “failed to negotiate a turn and ended up in deep water and cattails.”

The vehicle was completely submerged, but he managed to escape and get on dry land, which is where officers found him, Det. Sgt. Thilberg said.

Police said after further investigation, Mr. Merat was charged with driving while intoxicated and moving from a lane unsafely.

While Mr. Merat was being processed at Police Department headquarters, it was determined that he needed medical attention, police reported.

The Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services were called, and an EMS crew transported Mr. Merat to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, where he was treated for exposure to the cold water.

He was later arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court, released on his own recognizance, and directed to appear in court at a later date, police said.