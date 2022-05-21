Town removes planks to Ram’s Head Inn dock: No indication of when the decision was made

The dock at the Ram’s Head Inn after the Town removed part of the structure that allowed access to the property. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

A controversial dock long in use by past and present operators of the Ram’s Head Inn is unusable as the Memorial Day weekend approaches. Last year, an application for a replacement dock was tabled, but plans called for a resolution that would be in place by now.

In the past few days, the dock was surrounded by fencing, and then a chain saw was used to remove parts of the dock that would have allowed boat passengers to walk on the dock from their boats to visit the Ram’s Head Inn.

At the May 16 work session, in response to a question from neighbor Pam Demarest, Town Attorney Stephen Kiely said the dock had been fenced off and Ms. Carter had been ordered to remove two floating docks from the structure within 30 days. In the meantime, the dock would remain fenced off and could not be used.

There was no mention of any other steps to be taken immediately.

But Public Works Commissioner Brian Sherman said he was instructed by the Town Board to have his crew remove the parts of the dock reaching the shore.

There is no indication of when the Town Board took action authorizing the action.

Mr. Kiely hasn’t yet responded to a request for comment.

Aandrea Carter, the owner of the Inn, has said several times that lack of a dock would affect her business and that she purchased a house adjacent to the Inn with a dock to try to cover her needs, but nothing has been sanctioned there.

This a developing story the Reporter is following.