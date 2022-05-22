Highway Superintendent: Overgrown vegetation threatens safety of walkers, cyclists and drivers

Shelter Island Highway Department Superintendent Brian Sherman. (Credit: Charity Robey)

The Highway/Public Works Department will be making a big push this spring to get residents to cut back plants and other obstacles viewed as encroaching on areas where people walk, cycle and, in some cases, on plantings that obstruct drivers’ vision.

It’s an effort to enhance safety according to Highway Superintendent and Public Works Commissioner Brian Sherman.

Councilwoman Meg Larsen raised the issue at a recent Town Board work session, pointing out there should be a 10-foot shoulder next to town roads so pedestrians have room to walk and drivers are able to clearly see those walking in that space.

Residents with vegetation that encroaches on the buffer should take steps to cut it back themselves, but if they don’t, town workers will go through and cut back such vegetation, Mr. Sherman said.