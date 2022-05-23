Friends of Music offer free concert: String quartet to play chamber music

The string quartet, from left, Justin DeFilippis on violin, cellist Russell Houston, violinist Angela Bae and Benjamin Zan-noni on viola is based in Boston and is currently in residence at the New England Conservatory’s Professional String Quartet Program. (Credit: Kevin W. Condon)

Shelter Island Friends of Music will present a concert of live chamber music with the Balourdet Quartet on Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

The string quartet will perform the music of Haydn, Wolf and Beethoven.

The quartet received the Grand Prize at the 2021 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition as well as the top prize awarded in the 2021 Premio Paolo Borciani in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

During the pandemic, they performed virtually to raise money for Music for Food and Massachusetts Peace Action.

Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

A reception with the musicians follows the concert.

For more information, please visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.