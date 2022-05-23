Kaitlin Gulluscio nominated for drama Award: Winner to be announced June 5

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Kaitlin Gulluscio, who played librarian Mrs. Phelps in Shelter Island’s production of “Matilda,” has been nominated for a Teeny Award, with the winner to be announced at a ceremony at Riverhead High School on Sunday, June 5, at 3 p.m.

Kaitlin was nominated in the category of Outstanding Performer in a Play or Musical. She is one of a dozen performers nominated in that category.

The Teeny Awards, presented by the East End Arts Council, celebrates excellence in high school theater. There were 21 area schools that participated in fall 2021 and spring 2022 productions.

“Matilda” was to be staged in 2020, but had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was re-staged this year and played to packed audiences on April 28, 29 and 30 and on May 1.

Favorite performances from high school productions will be featured during the award ceremony, hosted this year by former Teeny Awards coordinator Anita Boyer.

Tickets for the award ceremony are available through BookTix, accessible from eastendarts.org.

Congratulations, Kaitlin!