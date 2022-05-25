Judge orders no further Town action to Ram’s Head Inn dock: Further legal actions anticipated

The dock at the Ram’s Head Inn after the Town removed part of the structure that allowed access to the property. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The controversy over whether the dock at the Ram’s Head Inn touched town-owned land has flared for years, but now the issue has become a contentious, high-stakes legal battle.

Last week, besides putting up fencing on the dock to prevent anyone using it, Town employees were told to remove planks leading to the dock from the shoreline, according to Public Works Commissioner Brian Sherman. The planks were removed in such a way that they could not be used as any part of a new dock.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Joseph Santorelli issued an order Tuesday on behalf of the Ram’s Head Inn and owner Aandrea Carter enjoining the Town of Shelter Island, or anyone acting on its behalf, from “taking any further action to damage, restrict or otherwise block plaintiffs [Ram’s Head Inn and Ms. Carter] or their invitees or patrons from accessing or using the remaining existing dock … that is used by the Ram’s Head Inn.”

Judge Santorelli instructed that Town Attorney Stephen Kiely and all five members of the Town Board receive copies of his restraining order. He set June 16 for Town officials or their representatives to respond to the claims Ms. Carter’s attorney, Alex Kriegsman of Sag Harbor, cited pertaining to the actions already taken by the Town.

Last year, after the Inn was sold by James and Linda Eklund to Aandrea Carter, an application for a replacement dock was tabled by the Waterways Management Advisory Council (WMAC) despite approval from the State Department of Environmental Conservation.

WMAC Chairman John Needham said the delay was because there were reports that a 40-foot craft would be using the dock. Without an indication of how the dock was to be used, Mr. Needham said the Council was unable to act on the application.

On March 1, the Town Board unanimously passed a resolution giving Ms. Carter 30 days to remove the existing dock or the Town could have it removed at her expense. At the same time, members said Ms. Carter could seek an extension of that 30-day period.