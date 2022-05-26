Shelter Island gallery event featuring Peter Waldner’s new book will aid Ukraine

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

On Sunday, May 29 from 5 to 7 p.m., the public is invited for a book signing reception at Dirt Beauty Gallery, 17 Grand Avenue.

Peter Waldner, the editorial cartoonist for the Reporter, will sign his recently published collection of humorous cartoons and commentary, “Bordering on Funny.”

Peter has won 26 awards from the New York Press Association, including 12 first-place awards. A percentage of sales from many items in the gallery, as well as $25 from the purchase of original Waldner cartoons, will be donated to Ukraine Gardens, a new project raising funds for the largest nursery in Kiev.

Ukraine Gardens will also support nurseries, farms, and gardens initially in Poland, Romania and Italy, so they can grow and distribute vegetables, plants and trees to Ukrainian communities, starting with Bucha, where rebuilding has already begun.

Dirt Beauty Gallery opened last summer, showcasing the landscaping designs of owner Patricia Foulkrod, as well as curating local artists.

During the pandemic, Dirt Beauty created a two-week show for the artists involved in the 2021 ARTSI tour after Hurricane Henri knocked out their annual event.

Joyce Bryan, Katherine Hammond, Barbara Thomas and Cory Bohner are among the artists whose work will be in the gallery this summer.

Please contact Patricia Foulkrod if you have any questions at 310-980-7798.