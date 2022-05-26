Shelter Island Reporter’s Calendar of Events, May 26, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

MAY 24 – MAY 28

Bouncy Egg Experiment (Ages 6+)

Pick up: Tuesday, May 24th – Saturday, May 28th (Take-and-Make)

This awesome science experiment is going to allow you to create an egg that bounces. Don’t think it’s possible? Well, it is and we’re going to show you how. This experiment takes at least 3 days for the egg to become bouncy. You will need: at least 1 egg. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

Lego Club (Ages 6+), 2:30 pm (In Person)

Create your wildest creations, challenge yourself to build something new, and chat with friends and have fun. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Annual Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Drop off donations at the church at 32 N. Ferry Rd. beginning May 22. Only Clean. Usable. Items. Please. We CANNOT accept: clothing, linens, electronics, exercise equipment, books (except cookbooks), or mattresses. If you have large items to donate, please call the church office to arrange a time for drop off: 631-749-0805.

Willa Cather Book Club – One of Ours, 2:00 pm (Zoom, Library) silibrary.org

One of Ours tells the life story of Claude Wheeler, a restless Nebraskan who chafes at the life his successful farmer father and pious mother want for him. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Mashomack Celebration Picnic, 4–6 p.m., Manor House Lawn, 47 South Ferry Rd. Bring a picnic and blanket or chair. Lawn games, music, hand-seining near Bass Creek, educational activities and more. Outside alcoholic beverages not permitted. To RSVP, email: [email protected] or call 631-749-1001.

Peter Waldner Book Signing Reception, 5-7 p.m., Dirt Beauty Gallery, 17 Grand Ave. A portion of sales from original cartoons and other gallery items will benefit Ukraine Gardens. Information, 310-980-7798.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Balourdet Quartet, 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, Admission is free; donations are appreciated. A reception with the musicians follows the concert.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

Senior BBQ (Age 60+), 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Community Center. You MUST register ahead, as seating is limited. To register please call Bethany at 631-749-0309 or Emily at 631-749-0978 or email [email protected] This is a free event but donations of canned goods for the Shelter Island Food Pantry are welcome.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites. Zoom details and passcodes are at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, May 26, 7 to 8 p.m.

MEMORIAL DAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Monday, May 30

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, May 31, 1 to 4 p.m.

WQI

Thursday, June 2, 6 to 7 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

General Election, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Village Hall.