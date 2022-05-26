Town to fight court’s restraining order over dock dispute with Ram’s Head Inn

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Shelter Island Town officials intend to fight a temporary restraining order issued Tuesday by Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Joseph Santorelli ordering that no further actions are to be taken “to damage, restrict or otherwise block” Ram’s Head Inn owner Aandrea Carter or her patrons “from accessing or using the remaining existing dock.”

Tuesday, Public Works Commissioner Brian Sherman said he had a crew fence off the dock and remove planks leading to the shoreline in line with instructions he received from the Town Board.

Justice Santorelli instructed that Town Attorney Stephen Kiely and all five Town Board members receive the order; a date of June 16 was set for a response in Supreme Court in Riverhead by Town officials.

A statement was issued Wednesday by the Town Board and sent to the media as well as being posted on the Town website stating the Town will appeal the temporary restraining order “as we have a duty to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our residents and visitors.”

According to the Town statement, Ms. Carter asked the court to maintain the status quo; meaning the Town is not permitted to finish the removal of the dock, but at the same time, Ms. Carter cannot rebuild it.”

“It is well settled that the causeway dock, located on Middle Har-Bay Road, is on Town property. The continued use of the dock was unauthorized and created a hazardous condition. This dock was deemed unsafe not only by the Town but by Ram’s Head Inn representatives, as well,” the statement said. “The Town had no choice but to take steps to remove the dock,” the statement said.

It took issue with Ram’s Head Inn owner Aandrea Carter taking action legal action, saying she claimed ownership of the land on which the dock sits and the Town’s “long-standing position is that there is no merit to such a claim. We are extremely confident that we will prevail when the Court actually hears the case.”