Celebrating some of Shelter Island’s noted artists: Showing through the summer at the Historical Society

Karen Arm’s work, Untitled (Corona #5), 2021, acrylic on canvas, 27 x 23 inches, will be in the “Once On This Island” exhibit at the Historical Society. (Courtesy image)

As one of numerous special events to mark its 100th anniversary, the Shelter Island Historical Society presents “Once On This Island,” an exhibition featuring the work of artists who have lived and worked on Shelter Island, opening Saturday, June 4.

The public is invited to an Opening Reception on Sunday, June 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. To attend, please RSVP to [email protected].

The exhibit is curated by Margaret Garrett — who is also one of the eight featured artists, along with Karen Arm, John Chamberlain, Janet Culbertson, Willem de Kooning, Jules Feiffer, Alan Shields and Ned Smyth.

The selection of paintings and sculptures dates from the 1950s to the present day. Among these artists are names known far and wide for their talent, originality and creativity.

Artists have long flocked to the East End of Long Island, drawn by the quality of its light. Shelter Island exerts a particular pull, luring artists with its independent spirit and quiet beauty.

“Once On This Island” celebrates these artists’ unique vision and the breadth of their stylistic interests, from abstract paintings, prints, sculptures and works on handmade paper to drawings and bronzes inspired by the natural world.

Within this variety, however, a common theme emerges: the influence of Shelter Island itself — whether these artists spent a single season here or chose to make it their permanent home.

The exhibit will be at the Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, through Sept. 7. Exhibition hours are Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment: 631-749-0025.