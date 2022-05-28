The future of FIT Center could be expansion or replacement

The FIT Center. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

It’s in the early stages of discussion, but there could be changes to the FIT Center, Councilman Jim Colligan told his colleagues at the May 24 Town Board work session.

What brings the subject up now is the Comprehensive Plan, and how to reflect recreational needs in that document.

The Recreation Committee is discussing two alternatives, Mr. Colligan said. One is to expand the existing FIT Center, extending it beyond the current footprint to provide some services separate from the current structure.

That would provide “a little bit more room, a little bit more space, a little bit more for exercise,” he said. The second option would be to construct a new FIT Center, he said.

What’s not an option is to use the Community Center that already houses the Recreation Department for various activities and the American Legion Post. The Community Center also recently became the venue for voting.

Besides trying to accommodate the needs of students and many Shelter Island residents, the FIT Center provides rehabilitation services, Mr. Colligan said. It’s “unheard of” for massage and physical therapy services to be offered inside a school during the course of the day, as happens on Shelter Island, the councilman said.

“The thing that’s going to end it is insurance companies,” Mr. Colligan said, adding that some Islanders some receiving services there may not be covered by their health insurance companies.