Weather Service: A warm, bright Memorial Day weekend for Shelter Island

Dawn, West Neck Creek. (Credit:Ambrose Clancy)

Today, the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, will be bright and sunny with a high temperature of about 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).



The winds will be calm out of the southeast at around 6 mph.



It will remain clear tonight, with a low around 57 degrees, with the winds remaining calm.



The NWS is calling for a mostly sunny, warm Memorial Day for Shelter island, with a high temperature of about 85 degrees, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.