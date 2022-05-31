Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Michael Hansel Armstrong

Michael Hansel Armstrong of Merritt Island, Fla. passed away on May 16, 2022.

Michael was born on Dec. 7, 1962 in Las Vegas, Nev., the son of Frederick and Nancy (Hansel) Armstrong. Michael grew up in Imperial Beach and Coronado, Calif., enjoying sports and any water-related activity, whether to fish, swim, surf or sail. Throughout his life he enjoyed vacationing with family on Shelter Island.

Michael graduated from Coronado High School and San Diego State University where he majored in business. While in Las Vegas, Michael met Marian in 1994 and they married in 2002.

He worked many years for a defense contractor as a program cost scheduling and controls manager. Michael’s work involved time in Las Vegas, followed by a stint in Kwajalein, and then a transfer to Orlando in 2002.

Michael was an avid fisherman. A perfect day for him was to drop a line and set the hook. It didn’t matter whether he was fishing on his boat 10 miles off the coast of Florida, surf casting at Kissing Rock on Shelter Island, or up at Shadycroft on Lake Champlain.

His love of fishing was only matched by his love for cooking. He and Marian were inseparable. They would work together tirelessly, creating, perfecting and presenting beautiful meals that were memorable masterpieces.

Whether a holiday, reunion or just a typical day of the week, Michael thoroughly enjoyed watching others dine on his food creations that brought much joy and satisfaction to his heart. His jovial sense of humor, quick wit and love of family made each of those meal gatherings that much more enjoyable. For that and many other reasons, Michael will be deeply missed beyond what words can describe.

Michael is survived by his loving wife, Marian (considered his best friend, soul mate and confidante); stepdaughters Malia and Alisha; granddaughter Ariana; brother-in-law Steven; and siblings Francie (Tom), Sep (Charlie) and Pete (Les); as well as a large extended family. Michael was predeceased by both his parents, his sister, Jude, and his brother, Chris.

He leaves his family and friends with many fond memories, but will be forever missed in their hearts. There will be a private family ceremony to scatter Michael’s ashes at sea off the coast of Florida.

The family plans to have a celebration of Michael’s life on Shelter Island during the summer of 2023.

Michael had strong patriotic feelings and loved this country; the family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Disabled American Veterans (888-342-2836) or to Mercury One (972-499-747).