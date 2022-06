Dering Harbor Village Hall. (Reporter File photo)

Residents of the Village of Dering Harbor voted on Friday, May 27, electing Karen Kelsey as the new mayor.

Ms. Kelsey had previously served on the Village’s Board of Trustees and is currently Deputy Mayor.

Running unopposed, she received 24 out of 24 votes cast. Also elected as a new trustee was Samuel Ashner.

Brad Goldfarb was re-elected as trustee.

Their terms are for two years.