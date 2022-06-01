Perlman Music Program summer concerts to debut this weekend

Beautiful music on Shelter Island. (Reporter file)

The Perlman Music Program will kick off its summer 2022 season with a free concert on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. in the Performance Tent at its Shore Road campus.

The young artists of the Chamber Music Workshop will perform works by Beethoven, Fauré, Haydn, Janáček, Mozart and Prokofiev.

On Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m., this year’s Tutti Suonare (Italian for “Everybody Plays”) will honor the memory and collaborative spirit of beloved faculty member Roger Tapping.

Young artists will perform with artist-faculty, including Kirsten Docter, Merry Peckham, Itzhak Perlman, Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, Donald Weilerstein and Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein.

Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase tickets.