All smiles at signing of West Neck water contract: Partnership slated for 40 years

The once unthinkable possibility of the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) being invited to manage a system on Shelter Island was greeted Tuesday’s at Town Board’s work session with thanks, smiles and optimism on all sides as the Town finalized a 40-year contract with for management of the West Neck Water District (WNW).

The SCWA is not a County organization, but an independent public-benefit corporation operating under the authority of the Public Authorities Law of the State of New York.

Although volunteers have been managing the WNW system since 1997, it became more and more difficult, WNW Board Chairwoman Lisa Shaw said. She thanked Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams for working out numbers for customers so they could understand changes in charges.

“Amber was in the trenches with us,” she said.

“I look forward to a good relationship,” she told Patrick Halpin, chairman of the SCWA and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Operations Joseph Pokorny. “We still have your number,” she said to laughter in the Town Board meeting room.

Supervisor Gerry Siller thanked Ms. Shaw and former WNW member Ann Dunbar for their efforts.

“This is a partnership,” Mr. Halpin said, noting that the WNW Board has not gone away and will continue to represent the interests of customers. All the promises made by Mr. Pokorny and other SCWA officials will be fulfilled, he promised.

The Town Board and the WNW Board approached the negotiations to bring about a contract with open minds, Mr. Halpin said.

He noted that the questions asked by the WNW Board, Town Board and others were important and said he appreciated that they truly were willing to listen to responses. As for SCWA, he describe it as the best water facility anywhere.

Meeting times

Mr. Siller called for a public forum to hear from residents relating to the possibility of changing Town Board meeting times to better accommodate people to attend in person or access sessions virtually.

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla had initiated a discussion about meeting times, indicating she would like to see three work sessions and one regular meeting a month.

She noted Tuesday that she understands that could cause a problem for Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar Ogar, who needs regular meetings twice a month to process bills.

Town Board members need to review and sign off in order for the Town Clerk and her staff to process on-time payments.

Ms. Ianfolla also said the three-minute time limit for public comments from residents at meetings might be too short, and said there should be a discussion on the subject.

Councilman Jim Colligan noted that he’s in favor of an open forum and is willing to hear criticisms as well as suggestions, but wants speakers to offer their comments in a constructive manner so the session doesn’t become a shouting match.

Maternity leave Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann will be going out on maternity leave this summer, taking family leave that will provide payment during her time off. FIT Manager Emily Bohach will step in to handle Ms. Ortmann’s work, Ms. Brach-Williams said.

She didn’t have the exact dates of the leave, but said she would get them by the time of the June 10 Town Board meeting. Ms. Bohach will see her pay increase to the level of Ms. Ortmann’s salary during that period and a third person, not yet identified, will be appointed to handle Ms. Bohach’s responsibilities at the FIT Center.

That person’s salary will be raised to the same level as Ms. Bohach is currently earning.