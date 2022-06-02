Police report: Man charged in drug bust

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Reporter file)

Shelter Island Police have arrested a Brooklyn man and charged him with possession and intent to sell heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

Police said Thomas B. Roux, 38, was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 31, at 11:14 a.m. and charged with three counts of criminal possession and intent to sell the controlled substances.

Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg reported that Mr. Roux was arrested after “an investigation regarding a complaint of a larceny in progress” on Friday, May 27.

The suspect was held overnight Tuesday at police headquarters and went before a judge in Shelter Island Justice Court the following morning.

He was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a future date.