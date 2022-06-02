Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, June 2, 2022

The Garden Club of Shelter Island makes fresh flower wreaths for the Veteran Memorials every year. This year, from left, Vivian Linderman, Suzanne Louer, Ann Diefendorf, Judy Brandenstein and Joan Buonocore arranged these lovely wreaths. (Courtesy photo)

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday,

4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Paper Plate Pufferfish (Ages 2+), 1 p.m. (In Person) Our summer reading theme is Oceans of Possibilities and we’re kicking the theme off early with these adorable, puff-tastic pufferfish paper plates. It’s a super easy craft and fun. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7 – SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Paper Spinner Toy (Ages 6+) (Take and Make)

This super pretty twirligig is a fun, easy craft that just screams summer. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

Marble Run Design (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. (In Person)

Get ready to build the ultimate, amazing, totally crazy marble run. We’ll supply the marbles and the linking pieces, you supply your building skills. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

Camp NaNoWriMo Write-In (Ages 12+), 3 p.m. (In Person) National Novel Writing Month has been extended it to June. So we’ll be hosting small write-in hours on Wednesdays where you can come and work on your story. Visit silibrary.orgto register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

The Basics of Philosophy with Wendy Turgeon, 10:00 a.m. (In Person, Library, Thursdays in June except 6/23). Join us for a philosophy discussion on Philosophy by Nigel Warburton. Topics will range from God, art, politics, mind, appearance/reality to truth. We will start with defining “decency,” an important ethical concept that begs careful thinking. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Great Decisions – The Renewed Climate Change Agenda, 5:30 p.m. (Library In-Person and Zoom). Progress on curbing greenhouse emissions has been hampered by the ideological divide in the U.S. on the subject of climate change. What role will the U.S. play in future climate change negotiations?

Visit silibrary.orgto register. Please specify on the registration page which program you are registering for.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Shakespeare in Community Online – King Lear, 12:30 pm (Zoom, Library) silibrary.org

Shakespeare’s tragedy tells the story of the aged King Lear who divides his kingdom among his three daughters. Join us for a discussion led by writer Becky Cole. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Opening Reception, Once On This Island art exhibit, Shelter Island Historical Society, 2-5 p.m. RSVP by June 3 at 631-749-0025.

Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Balourdet Quartet, 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, Admission is free; donations are appreciated. A reception with the musicians follows the concert.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

Senior BBQ (Age 60+), 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Community Center. You MUST register ahead, as seating is limited. To register please call Bethany at 631-749-0309 or Emily at 631-749-0978 or email [email protected] This is a free event but donations of canned goods for the Shelter Island Food Pantry are welcome.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites. Zoom details and passcodes are at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

WQI

Thursday, June 2, 6 to 7 p.m.

WMAC

Monday, June 6, 6 to 8 p.m.

CAPITAL PLANNING & GRANTS COMMITTEE

Tuesday, June 7, 9 to 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION