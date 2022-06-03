Farmers markets on Shelter Island are ready for prime time

Grace Olinkiewicz, left, and Jennifer Ames prepare the newly expanded market at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm to display local products for sale. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The shelves and stalls were full as local farmers and vendors kicked off the summer season on Memorial Day Weekend.

The popular Havens Farmers Market, which runs from Memorial Day Weekend through September 5, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., welcomed visitors on Saturday, May 28.

The market is held rain or shine on the grounds of the Shelter Island History Center at 16 South Ferry Road, with a variety of wares to entice browsers of all ages (no dogs, please).

Background music was provided by Penny and John Kerr along with Wendy Clark; they encourage other musicians to jam with them on the last Saturday of each month during the season.

Familiar faces greeted visitors to booths selling everything from pickles to jewelry to wine. Cheese mongers and fish mongers provide inspiration for holiday weekend feasts.

A newer offering was 8 Knots, a line of products from designer Marcia Bayard, who staffed the booth along with her husband Benny Avni.

Marcia Bayard, left, and Benny Avni offer her line of products, original designs made from sustainable materials at Havens Farmers Market. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

For products such as napkins and towels made from sustainable fabrics, or bronze bottle openers fashioned like oyster shells, Havens Farmers Market shoppers receive a 15% discount at the Market or online with code 8KHFM22 at 8knots-ShelterIsland.com through September 3.

Down the road at the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s Market at 21 Manwaring Road, staff members were prepared to welcome patrons to a much-expanded market space.

Jennifer Ames said Marcello Masonry had completed work on a broad, outdoor patio, ready for 9 a.m. Saturday morning, where produce from this season’s harvest can be displayed.

An interior wall has also been moved, she said, to ensure ample space for products expected to be available for sale in coming weeks, including the farm’s own pork products in addition to the fruits, vegetables and flowers grown in the fields below the historic windmill.