All is well, Safely rest: Musician plays last ‘Taps’ on Shelter Island

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Tanya Schmid played “Taps” in a clear, haunting tone at the conclusion of the Memorial Day ceremonies in the Center.

It was Ms. Schmid’s last playing of the mournful, yet comforting melody, after 20 consecutive years of gracing the Island ceremonies.

A graduate of Shelter Island High School, Ms. Schmid has started a family in upstate New York and will find it difficult to get away for the holiday.

We thank her and wish her well, always, and look forward to seeing — and hearing — her again.