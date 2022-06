Early morning light on Nostrand Parkway. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a bright, sun-filled Sunday for Shelter Island, with a high temperature of about 75 degrees.

The north wind will be at 5 to 7 mph before shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear, according to the NWS, with a low around 56 degrees, and the wind will stay calm at 5 mph.