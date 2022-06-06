Shelter Island Bucks baseball is back at home for 2022

Kids getting some tips on fielding and how to have fun playing baseball from Bucks Assistant Coach Justin Brock at Fiske Field, where the team held a free clinic for Island youngsters on Friday. The Bucks open their season Friday at Fisk Field at 5 p.m. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Shelter Island Bucks held a baseball clinic on Saturday, June 4, to teach Island kids some fundamentals of baseball and have some fun in the process.

The Bucks, Shelter Island’s franchise in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, open their season at Fiske field at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10, with pre-game festivities before taking on the Sag Harbor Whalers.

Saturday, June 11, the Bucks are right back at it, hosting the Riverhead Tomcats at Fiske Field with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.

More photos of the day by Adam Bundy.

Coach Brock giving a future slugger an introduction to T-ball.

Glove down, eye on the ball.