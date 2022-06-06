Shelter Island Justice Court report

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on May 23, 2022, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Jaime J. Zumba Contreras of East Hampton, to an equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

David Darling of Grand Prairie, Tex., to an equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Nixon Gomez of Selden, to an equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Deemed a scofflaw by the court for failing to appear on a seat belt violation was Oscar Cruz Flores.

Fourteen cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, eight at the request of defendants or their attorneys, and six at the request of the court.