Shelter Island Police Department blotter, June 7, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Two arrests top blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrest

Ernesto Sosa-Contreras, 47, of Riverhead was arrested on May 31 at 2:17 p.m. and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree. Mr. Sosa-Contreras was held overnight and arraigned in Justice Court the following day. He was released on his own recognizance and told to return at a future date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

Police also made a major narcotics arrest. See story: shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2022/06/02/police-man-charged-in-drug-bust/

Summonses

Asadi Zqhuruddin of Hicksvile was driving on New York Avenue on May 30 when police ticketed him for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was given a second summons for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

A bay constable issued a ticket to Diego Alexander Martinez-Gonzales in North Ferry channel on May 29 for having expired distress flares on his boat.

Police conducted 10 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center and the Heights on May 30 and June 3, 4 and 5, resulting in nine warnings and two tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 31 parking tickets during the week.

Accidents

On June 2, Edward N. Madoya-Smyth of Sag Harbor was backing out of a parking space at Slice pizza when a vehicle driven by Cary S. Tamarkin of Shelter Island was hit from behind while stopped and waiting to enter North Ferry Road. There was over $1,000 damage to the back left quarter panel and left rear tail light of Mr. Tamarkin’s vehicle; no damage was reported to Mr. Madoya-Smyth’s vehicle.

Other reports

Police were told on May 30 that a boat and trailer were parked in a resident’s Center driveway. An officer contacted the boat’s owner who said the boat was to have been delivered to another address.

On May 31, a Silver Beach caller told police he had received an email and was concerned he might be victim of a scam

On June 1, a caller complained that a person was repeatedly screeching tires in front of her Center house. An officer assured the caller that the suspect would be spoken to and police would conduct an extra patrol in the area.

That day, a Ram Island caller was concerned about harassment from a group email he received.

In response to an ongoing landlord/tenant dispute, police advised the landlord to notify the Police Department so the tenant will know when he will be on the property.

Also on June 1, officers interviewed a person who appeared to be intoxicated and advised him not to contact the police department unless there was an emergency.

A manager in the Heights, who had advised a woman she was no longer welcome on the property, asked police to notify her of the same.

On June 4, loud music was reported in Hay Beach; the resident said she did not realize the music was playing from outside speakers. She agreed to turn it down. On that date, a caller told police his daughter had fallen overboard in Southold Bay; his boat was disabled. A bay constable located the girl and assisted her back to the boat. No injuries were reported.

Also on the 4th, police identified a person who took a vehicle from a Center parking lot. The vehicle she removed was the same year, make and model of one she owned. The car and keys were returned without incident.

On June 5, police conducted an Environmental Conservation Law check in Hay Beach and Bootleggers Alley. There were no violations; 22 people were fishing.

That day, a caller complained that loud music at Fiske Field woke him up. An officer was told that the audio system was being tested for the Bucks game. The music was turned down.

Campers were reported on the beach at Hay Beach Point. They were informed about the town code and a large tent was removed.

In other incidents during the week: officers attended training sessions in Hampton Bays, Southold and Westhampton; unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside; responded to a false 911 call; provided a lift assist for a resident; checked on the welfare of two residents; logged in three lost and found reports; conducted a lockdown exercise at the Shelter Island School; and fingerprinted one person.

Alarms

An open door at a Center business sounded an alarm on May 31. There were no signs of criminal activity. A pool house alarm in Menantic on June 2 also showed no criminal access. An employee used the wrong code and set off an alarm in Shorewood on June 2. A back door open at a Center home on June 4 activated an alarm but was no criminal intent. Low batteries caused an audible alarm in HiLo on the same date.

Animals

An animal control officer (ACO) conducted Island-wide beach patrols for dogs on May 31, June 1, June 2, 4 and 5. One warning was issued; no other dogs were reported.

A dog at large in the Heights was let back into his house by the ACO. The ACO was unable to locate another dog at large in the Center. A third dog in the Center had returned home prior to the ACO’s arrival, and an officer was able to identify the owner of a fourth dog.

A snapping turtle was reported on a retaining wall in West Neck; the ACO moved it to a nearby freshwater pond.

The ACO was unable to locate the owner of a rooster at large in Hay Beach and was also legally not allowed to trap or relocate the rooster.

A caller said a banded pigeon on Reel Point was unable to fly; when the ACO approached, the pigeon flew away. The owner of another banded pigeon was located in New Jersey; the ACO placed the pigeon in a wildlife rehabilitation center until its owner could respond.

A non-native snake was reported on a Center driveway. The ACO confirmed it was a constrictor type, probably someone’s pet. It went into a hole at the base of the foundation prior to the ACO’s arrival. A snake on the deck of a Center residence was a harmless garter and the ACO advised the caller to leave it alone.

A sick raccoon was reported in HiLo; the ACO searched the area with negative results. The ACO was unable to locate a bat reported in a Heights home.

Aided cases Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported eight people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 30 and 31 and June 1, 2 and 4.