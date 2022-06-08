Done deal on advanced life support services with grant to provide 50% of cost for one year

(Credit: Reporter file)

The Town is about to solve its challenge to provide advanced life support medical aid by qualified Emergency Medical Technicians thanks to a deal with the Southampton Hospital Foundation. Advanced life support requires special training and certification to administer life saving protocols before a patient be transported to a hospital.

Emergency Medical Services Director Jack Thilberg contacted Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Northwell Health to find people with the necessary training willing to work on the Island. The Southampton Hospital Foundation, a nonprofit corporation with an independent Board of Trustees, stepped forward.

The Foundation will share the $235,000 cost of providing trained EMTs. The Town has set aside $132,000 to hire EMTs with advanced life support abilities, and is now prepared to spend $117,500 with the Foundation paying the balance. In return, the Town can count on having advanced life support EMTs available daily.

For years, the Town had EMT volunteers with the necessary training. But the last trained EMT, Phil Power, retired last year and the challenge has been to find paid people to respond to critical emergencies. No Islander had the necessary training and certification.

Besides paying for the specially trained EMTs, a new vehicle with the proper life saving medical equipment will be provided for Town use.

The Town Board is expected to pass a resolution at Friday afternoon’s meeting to get underway.

It’s not a permanent solution because the grant from the Foundation is for one year.

MOORING CODE

Bayman Bert Waife returned to the Town Board to ask for permission granted to him on a temporary basis a year ago to use a float to operate his oyster growing business more efficiently.

The Waterways Management Advisory Council (WMAC) had discussed the request Monday night and had some reservations because of several violations they said occurred during the past year. Plus they said the permission granted last year could set a precedent that needs to provide appropriate oversight to manage safety and space considerations.

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla, while not discounting concerns, sees the situation as an opportunity to push for a revision to the mooring code to accommodate shell fishermen like Mr. Waife.

Mr. Waife said he isn’t looking for a permanent permission to use the float, saying he hopes to find alternatives. But if permission isn’t granted for this year, it would be disruptive to his operation.

Councilman Jim Colligan said the WMAC was sympathetic to Mr. Waife’s concerns, but wanted assurance that if the permission granted a year ago is extended for another year, liberties taken in the past won’t be repeated.

Among the violations cited by the WMAC were:

• Two vessels secured to a float when none were permitted.

• Securing a work barge to a neighboring mooring at Daniel Lord Road without proper notice to the Town Clerk.

• Concerns that violations could create navigation issues. The WMAC suggested further review and enforcement by a bay constable if the permission is extended for a second year.

Mr. Waife said he would respect the limits of the permission if it is granted for a second year.