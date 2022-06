(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The Ladies Scramble starts Friday at the Shelter Island Country Club, with a 9 a.m. tee off.

The Scramble is open to all levels of golfers and is a great way for a novice golfer to get experience.

In a Scramble, everyone picks up their ball and drops it at the farthest shot.

The Ladies Scramble takes place every Friday at 9 a.m. through the autumn and is open to non-members. Regular fees apply.

For more information contact Belle Lareau at 631-749-2250.