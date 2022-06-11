On the road with pro golfer Jake Card

Jay (Jake) Card III and his sweet swing teeing off. (Reporter file)

The first week back after a one-week layoff, Jay “Jake” Card III was playing in the Rex Hospital Open at the Wakefield Plantation in Raleigh, N.C. This is the course that has hosted this event for the past 17 years.

Wakefield is a 7,257 yard, par 71 course designed by 3-time U.S. Open champion Hale Irwin. It seems that all the courses the pros play on the Korn Ferry tour are over 7,000 yards, which is hard to relate to when we’re playing back tees at 6,500 yards.

On Jake’s first day back he fired a 1-under par round of 70 and was in the hunt. The second day, nothing seemed to go right, and he shot 75 and missed the cut.

Now it looks like a drive to Greer, S.C. and a search for the victory that would put him on the PGA tour — the prize he’s looking for.

C’mon Jake, just one victory will do it.