Shelter Island artist in show showcasing women artists on Long Island

On Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m., The Long Island Museum will host a panel of Long Island artists and exhibit, “Art Share: Long Island Women Artists Through the Generations.”

The exhibit and panel are focusing on women artists from 1800 – 2000.

Exhibition co-curator Nina Sangimino will lead the panel discussion with contemporary female artists Wendy Prellwitz, Mary Stubelek and Janet Culbertson, who lives and works on Shelter Island. The program is free with Museum admission.

Public funding has been provided by Suffolk County. This program will take place in the Gillespie Room, located in the Carriage Museum. “We will be discussing environmentalism in art,” Ms. Culbertson said, “and the lack of consistent visibility of women artists in museums and galleries.”

The Long Island Museum (longislandmuseum.org) is located at 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook, N.Y.