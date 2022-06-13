Primary voting for state offices in June: Island early voting set for Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday June 26

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Islanders who are registered with a political party will have two primary elections this year because the State’s Supreme Court struck down a redistricting plan that could change district lines for some offices.

Accordingly, the June 28 primary for Democrats or Republicans will be for contested offices except for congressional and state senate candidates. The primary for those offices is set for Aug. 23.

The need for separate primaries resulted from a May 20 decision from State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister who ordered the adoption of a new congressional map drawn by redistricting special master Jonathan Cervas.

State League of Women Voters representatives argued against two primaries, maintaining it would add confusion for voters. But the Suffolk County Board of Elections and other such boards throughout the state are proceeding with both primary dates.

The June primary will be for candidates on the state level — governor, lieutenant governor and New York U.S. Senate candidates to carry a party label into the Nov. 8 general election.

There is no primary election for attorney general or comptroller.

Gubernatorial candidates seeking to represent the Democratic Party in November are incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams.

Republican candidates seeking to represent that party as its gubernatorial candidate are Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin.

Candidates whose names will appear on the June 28 ballot seeking the Democratic Party line for lieutenant governor on the Nov. 28 general election ballot are incumbent Democratic primary candidates Antonio Delgado, Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna.

There is no Republican Party primary as Alison Esposito is the only candidate seeking the post and her name will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

U.S. Senate candidates whose names will appear on the June 28 ballot seeking the Democratic Party line in November are incumbent Charles Schumer and contenders Moses Mugulusi and Khaled Salem.

Republicans whose names will appear on the June ballot for that party’s endorsement are Tyrrell Lev Sharif Ben-Avi, Joshua Eisen, Alex Mici, Joe Pinion and Mark Szuszkiewicz.

Registered voters who wish to vote early in June primary races may do so at the Community Center on Wednesday, June 22, through Sunday, June 26. The hours on Wednesday are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Thursday and Friday, voting takes place between noon and 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

August primary voting will be for candidates for the United States House of Representatives. Whether there will be on-Island voting in August has not been announced.

Those choosing to vote on the Island need not be registered here. New Yorkers can cast early primary ballot at any of the early voting sites throughout the state.

That’s a new change in the law this year, according to the Suffolk County Board of Elections.