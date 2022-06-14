Good Samaritan helps injured man

(Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

He heard a noise in the distance of something skidding across pavement, thinking it was a car turning too fast into a driveway. And then heard a human voice, which he thought might be someone in the middle of an argument.

But what Robert Gates heard last Saturday, June 11, at a little past 10 p.m., was a motorcycle skidding almost 140 feet down North Cartwright Road and then the rider moaning loudly in pain.

Taking his nightly walk from his Burns Road home down to Coecles Harbor, he went to see what was happening. “I saw the flashing lights of the motorcycle and hurried over to see if I could help,” the Islander said.

He found Ian Heyman, 32, of Colonial Heights, Va., according to Shelter Island Police reports, in severe pain, lying next to a stone wall near a residence.

The police reported that Mr. Heyman’s motorcycle was struck by a deer as he was traveling southbound. The bike crashed over on its side and skidded down the road with Mr. Heyman still aboard. When it came to a rest, he managed to get off and lie next to the road.

Mr. Gates immediately called 911 and began to comfort the young man. Mr. Heyman asked if he could get his cellphone from his backpack, which was under him, and call his father.

Mr. Gates said he wouldn’t move him, fearing exacerbating what already seemed to be severe injuries. He asked for the father’s phone number and called. Mr. Heyman spoke briefly and Mr. Gates told the father that help was on its way.

He waited with Mr. Heyman until police arrived, which was minutes after he’d made the 911 call. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services transported Mr. Heyman to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

“He called me when he got out of the hospital to thank me,” Mr. Gates said. The young man had suffered “a crushed collarbone and five broken ribs,” and was home recuperating and would be all right, Mr. Gates said.

“I’m happy he’s doing O.K., and really happy I could be there to help him,” the Good Samaritan added.