Greenport High School student arrested for threat against school, police say

Greenport High School in 2020. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police arrested a 15-year-old student from Greenport High School who allegedly made a threat to “shoot up the school.”

Police said they were notified Friday through the district’s school resource officers that a student had made a threat. Detectives responded along with the school resource officers and the student, who is ninth grade, was identified as the source of the threat, police said.

Police arrested the boy Monday and charged him with one count of making a terroristic threat, a felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor.

The boy was previously investigated for a threat in May, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Family Court in Riverhead Monday, police said.

Greenport Superintendent Marlon Small did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

Arrests of students across Long Island have been on the rise in the past two weeks following the massacre in Uvalde, Texas in May that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Two Riverhead High School students were arrested earlier this month on the same charge of making a terroristic threat and Riverhead Town police responded to a third threat that came from a middle school student.

Suffolk County police have reported several arrests as well across the county. The Westhampton Beach Police Department also reported an arrest of a teenager earlier this month.

On Shelter Island, school safety has been threatened twice in recent months, but no arrests were made. The first occurred on Dec. 16, 2021 and the second on Feb. 16 this year, as previously published in the Reporter .

The nature of the threats haven’t been revealed by the Police Department or the school; Shelter Island School Superintendent Brian Doelger said no specific student was threatened. Beyond that, he said he wouldn’t comment since he’s not allowed to discuss the discipline of a student.

Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg said the December incident was “fully investigated and adjudicated.” It was determined, he said, that the appropriate response was to refer the incident back to school officials “for resolution through school policies and services.”

As for the incident in February, Sgt. Thilberg said the Police Department and the school’s administration “have taken proactive measures to resolve this matter without the need for judicial intervention, at this time. The school and the police will continue to monitor the progress for an extended period, to insure a successful resolution.”