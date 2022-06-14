Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 14, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

On June 7, Rudy N. Lopez Gonzales of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road when he was stopped by police for speeding — 55 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone. He was also given a ticket for operating a vehicle out of class.

Klever E. Avila Bermeo of East Hampton was ticketed on June 8 for speeding on North Cartwright Road — 48 mph in a 35-mph zone.

On June 9, Roberto C. Gramattica of Shelter Island was stopped for speeding on North Menantic Road — 49 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Joseph P. Kuhlmann of Cutchogue was ticketed on June 10 on North Ferry Road for driving with an insecure or dirty license plate. On June 11, Ladislav Smigura of East Hampton received a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

On June 11, Dana R. Foster of Shelter Island was issued two tickets on Smith Street for driving an uninspected and unregistered vehicle. The next day, James P. Seward of Oakland, Calif. was ticketed for driving the wrong way on a one-way street on Grand Avenue.

Police conducted 32 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops on June 6 through June 12, resulting in 24 warnings and nine tickets.

Traffic control officers issued seven parking tickets.

Accidents

There was a motorcycle accident on June 11 on North Cartwright Road. See Good Samaritan helps injured man

On June 12, Angel M. Naulanarvaez of Ridgewood was driving north on Clinton Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jason E. Schubert of Huntington. According to the draft report, there was damage estimated at over $1,000 to both vehicles

Elizabeth Grace Robbins of Sag Harbor told police on June 11 that she was stopped at North Ferry and Manwaring roads but failed to yield the right of way to Karen E. Robert of Bronxville who was heading east at the intersection. The airbag on the passenger door of Ms. Robert’s vehicle deployed, causing her passenger to sustain minor abrasions on his right arm; he refused medical attention. According to the draft report, damages were estimated at over $1,000. Ms. Robbins was issued a ticket for failure to yield.

Annabella Virginia Springer told police on June 9 that while attempting to parallel park on Grand Avenue, she side-swiped a parked vehicle belonging to Ean Holdings LLC of Tulsa, Okla., causing over $1,000 in damage.

Brian Cass of Shelter Island said in a draft report that he was leaving the gravel parking lot at the South Ferry when he passed too close to a wooden fence post, resulting in over $1,000 in damage to the passenger side of his pickup.

Other reports

A caller who reported a landlord/tenant dispute on June 6 was advised to consult his attorney.

A caller told police on June 6 that mowing the grounds at Goat Hill was causing a disturbance; an officer determined the noise was at a reasonable level.

Patrols for dogs were conducted on Wades and Crescent beaches on June 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Only three warnings were issued.

A caller on June 10 reported the driver of a pickup had failed to pay the North Ferry fare. An officer located the driver who intended to return to pay; he was escorted back to the ferry.

That date, a boat was reported illegally moored in Menantic; it was gone when police canvassed the area. Two boats were reported out of anchorage in Silver Beach on June 10; two more on June 11.

A passing motorist told an officer on patrol in the Center about a lost child in a parking lot. An officer reunited her with a relative who had inadvertently left the child believing there was an event there. Also on the 10th, a capacitor on fire was reported on a utility pole in West Neck. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded.

Five Environmental Conservation Law checks were conducted on June 11and 12 on Ram Island, Norstrand Parkway and Reel Point. There were no violations; 45 people were fishing.

While on patrol, an officer saw a boat aground at Paradise Point; a bay constable stayed on the scene until SeaTow arrived.

On June 11, a caller alerted police about a man asking questions about parking at the school for an interview. The school confirmed interviews were being held. The owner of a boat stopped in the North Ferry channel was given a warning for a person under 12 not wearing a personal flotation device.

Loud music was reported at the Shipwreck Bar in Menantic. The responding officer did not hear any music; the owner said the band had finished at 8 p.m. An anonymous caller said there was loud music at a location in the Heights; an officer canvassed the area and found barely audible sounds from several locations.

In other incidents: officers attended marine training; conducted prep for DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) graduations; checked on the wellbeing of a resident; responded to three lost and found reports; answered a false 911 call; and opened two vehicles with the keys locked inside.

Alarms

A basement alarm in Westmoreland on June 6 was set off when an employee entered to obtain pool supplies. Three commercial alarms were activated in the Center and the Heights on June 7 and 8. The buildings were secure in two cases; the third may have been triggered by a power outage.

The Fire Department responded to two fire alarms on June 8 — a false alarm in South Ferry Hills and negative problems with a smoke alarm in the Center.

On June 10 following a motion alarm, police found the outside of a Ram Island residence secure; a caretaker will check the interior.

Animals

A turtle was reported stuck under a porch in the Center; an animal control officer (ACO) relocated it to a pond. A second turtle was stuck at the bottom of a Menantic basement stairs; the diamondback terrapin was taken by the ACO to a nearby pond. An injured turtle in Silver Beach was transported to Turtle Rescue for rehabilitation.

The ACO recognized who the owner was of a dog at large in the Center and called him to retrieve the animal. Loose dogs in the Center and the Heights couldn’t be located by the ACO. A caller said her dog was in distress in Southold Bay; a bay constable retrieved the dog. A dog at large in the Center was returned home by the ACO.

A shark was reported at Silver Beach; the ACO tossed the dead shark farther out into the water.

An injured rabbit in Menantic was taken to wildlife rehab for treatment. A rabbit caught in a window well in Menantic was relocated by the ACO.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on June 11 and 12. A Suffolk County Police helicopter medivaced a patient to Stony Brook University Hospital on June 6. An aided case was taken to Southampton Hospital on June 6.