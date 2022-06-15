Early primary voting starts Saturday on Shelter Island

(Courtesy photo)

Islanders who are registered with a political party will have two primary elections this year because the State’s Supreme Court struck down a redistricting plan that could change district lines for some offices.

Accordingly, the June 28 primary for Democrats or Republicans will be for contested offices except for congressional and state senate candidates. The primary for those offices is set for Aug. 23.

Registered voters who wish to vote early in June primary races may do so at the Community Center on Saturday June 18, through Sunday, June 26. The hours on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, June 18, 19 and 20 are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21 and 22, the hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Early voting on Thursday and Friday, June 23 and 24, takes place from noon to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Yorkers can cast early primary ballots at any of the early voting sites throughout the county.

The need for separate primaries resulted from a May 20 decision by State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister who ordered the adoption of a new congressional map drawn by redistricting special master Jonathan Cervas.

State League of Women Voters representatives argued against two primaries, maintaining it would add confusion for voters. But the Suffolk County Board of Elections and other such boards throughout the state are proceeding with both primary dates.

The June primary will be for candidates — Governor, Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Senate, State Assembly, Judges and party positions to carry a party label into the Nov. 8 general election.

There is no primary election for attorney general or comptroller.

Gubernatorial candidates seeking to represent the Democratic Party in November are incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul, Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams.

Republican candidates seeking to represent that party as its gubernatorial candidate are Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin.

Candidates whose names will appear on the June 28 ballot seeking the Democratic Party line for lieutenant governor on the Nov. 8 general election ballot are Antonio Delgado, Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna.

There is no Republican Party primary as Alison Esposito is the only candidate seeking the post and her name will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

U.S. Senate candidates whose names will appear on the June 28 ballot seeking the Democratic Party line in November are incumbent Charles Schumer and contenders Moses Mugulusi and Khaled Salem.

Republicans whose names will appear on the June ballot for that party’s Senate endorsement are Tyrrell Lev Sharif Ben-Avi, Joshua Eisen, Alex Mici, Joe Pinion and Mark Szuszkiewicz.

August primary voting will be for candidates for the United States House of Representatives and the State Senate. Whether there will be on-Island voting in August has not been announced.