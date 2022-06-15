Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Gerard Carl Jetter

Gerard Carl Jetter, known fondly as Jerry or Jet, of Shelter Island died on June 6, 2022 in New Port Richey, Fla. He was 73 years old.

Jerry was born on Sept. 7, 1948 in Roslyn to Jean (nee Lagomarsino) and Carl Jetter. After high school, Jerry went on to attain his bachelor’s degree at Adelphi College.

Jerry married Peggy (nee Katalinich) Jetter on June 10, 1984 in New York City and they had two children.

Jerry worked as a Nassau County Police Detective and began his career in the Scientific Investigation Bureau. Then he spent more than 20 years in the Third Squad before retiring from the District Attorney Squad. His career spanned nearly 33 years.

He had a decorated career, including multiple awards, among them: Police Department, County of Nassau, NY Excellent Police Duty Award in July of 1987; Police Department, County of Nassau, NY Certificate of Merit in July of 1991.

Jerry was a member of the Nassau County Police Detectives Association. As a member of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, where he had one of his holes-in-one, he won the A flight twice in the Club Championship and was the 2008 winner of the Jerry Worthington Award.

Jerry had a home on Shelter Island for more than 20 years, and was a full-time resident for the past decade. Prior to living on the Island, Jerry and his family visited regularly; he was an avid runner in his younger years and his favorite race was the Shelter Island 10K.

He was a lifelong New York Yankees and New York Rangers fan and was in the stands when each team won a championship. He loved to travel and was a dedicated friend and devoted father and grandfather.

Predeceased by his parents, Jerry is survived by his wife Peggy; children Matthew Jetter (Ericka) of Hudson, Fla. and Marisa Jetter Wesoly (Paul) of New York, N.Y.; grandchildren Faith Elizabeth Jetter and Abigail Emma Jetter; and brother Joseph Lazarus of Northfield, N.J.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, tribute donations in Jerry’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association or The Mayo Clinic (specifying dementia research) would be appreciated.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.