Shine on, shine on Strawberry Moon

The Strawberry Moon over Bug light on Tuesday evening. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Strawberry Moon was named by some Native Americans, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, because it was the time when strawberries ripen, which anyone knows who has recently brought home some of the scrumptious berries from farm stands.

In Europe, the Old Farmer says, it was known as the Full Rose Moon.



Wednesday will be a warm, sunny day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).



The high temperature will be about 74 degrees, with a northeast wind at 7 to 11 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.



Tonight, the NWS is calling for clouds to move in, and the low temperature will be about 60 degrees, with the wind staying out of the southeast at 6 mph.