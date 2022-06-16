Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, June 16, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Bubble Hour (Ages 2+), 11:30 a.m. (In Person) Come join your friends for some fabulous bubble fun. The program is held outdoors on our patio and yes, the bubble machine will be there. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Family Tea Party (All Ages), 1 p.m. (In Person) Come for a delightful family tea party, outside under the tent and there will be tea and finger foods. Feel free to bring your stuffed animals too. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21 – SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Construction Paper Snake – (Ages 2+) This slithering serpent is great for developing fine motor skills (and ending up with an adorable paper-craft creation). Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Tiny Food Party (Ages 12+), 5 p.m. (In Person) Ever wanted to eat all different kinds of foods but there was just too much! Now you can eat everything because we’ve made it tiny. Get ready to party. (Ages 12+) Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Edwina Von Gal of the Perfect Earth Project, 6 p.m. (Library, In Person) Renowned landscape designer Edwina von Gal created the Perfect Earth Project, to raise consciousness about the dangers of toxic lawn and garden chemicals and the importance of planting native species. Learn about these nature-based landscape design techniques. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Friday Night Dialogue: Richard Varney Memorial Poetry Reading, 7 p.m. (Zoom) Shelter Island poet Virginia Walker will be joined by Kathaleen Donnelly, Daniel Kerr and Robert Savino for the Library’s annual Richard Varney Memorial Poetry Reading. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island History Center. Rain or shine. No dogs permitted in the market.

Juneteenth Observation, 12 to 1:30 p.m. history walking tour & talk about the Enslaved and Free People of Color of Sylvester Manor conducted by Director of History & Heritage, Donnamarie Barnes. Attendees are invited to bring and leave tributes at the Afro-Indigenous Burial Ground. Wear proper footwear and bug spray; must be able to walk a mile and a half. Not recommended for children under 12; no pets are allowed. 80 North Ferry Road.

Reflections on Matisse, concert at The Church, Sag Harbor, 7 p.m. The world premiere of Reflections artistic director Bruce Wolosoff’s new quartet. 3 Fantasies on Charcoal Drawings by Matisse, scored for clarinet, violin, cello, and piano. For tickets and information: reflectionsinmusic.org/reflections-on-matisse

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Robert Secrist, guitar virtuoso and Island resident, will perform a program highlighting some of Segovia’s most popular repertoire including a select composition from Secrist’s, all-Bach album “Bach to the Country” 3-5 p.m. Masonic Temple, 200 Main Street Sag Harbor.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

Shelter Island Book Club – The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah, 5:30 p.m. (Library, In Person) Texas, 1934. One of the darkest periods of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl era, has arrived with a vengeance. A portrait of America and the American Dream, as seen through the eyes of a woman whose courage and sacrifice will come to define a generation. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of

vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites. Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, June 16, 9 to 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, June 16, 7 to 8 p.m.

JUNETEENTH – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Monday, June 20, 2022

WAC

Monday, June 20, 2 to 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, June 21, 1 to 4 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, June 22, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND

ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, June 23, 7 to 8 p.m.