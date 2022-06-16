Shelter Island Reporter real estate transactions, June 16, 2022
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 2-8, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• S.S.O. Realty Corp to CXR Shelter Island Pharmacy, 19 Grand Ave (700-5-5-27), (C), $1,500,000
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Lowery, P, & Hubbard, B, to Fischer III, Maximilian, 31 Pine Ave (600-113-2-65), (R), $450,000
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• Pereira, A, by Referee to Jack Straw Realty LLC, 214 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-32), (R), $401,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Corrigan, K & B, to 150 Deer Run LLC, 560 Wagon Wheel Ln (1000-108-3-9.4), (V), $705,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Shillo, T & D, to Pollart, John, Madeline Ave (1000-6-8-4), (V), $350,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• Devito, R, to 5445 Peconic Bay Homeowner, 297 Royal Ave (900-123-1-65.1), (V), $135,000
• Devito, J, by Executors to 5445 Peconic Bay Homeowner, 309 & 297 Royal Ave (900-123-1-66), (R), $380,000
• Garcia, W & M, to Island Clean Energy LLC, 14 Enterprise Zone Dr (900-141-1-9.13) (V), $1,000,000
• SSG RE Holdings LLC to Town of Southampton, 1380 Flanders Rd (900-149-1-4.3), (C), $400,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Wilmington Reo, LLC to Brunn, George, 1710 Gull Pond Ln (1000-35-3-12.1), (R), $999,000
• Reeve, C, to Galloway, Andrew, 76375 Route 25 (1000-48-1-2), (R), $1,950,000
• Burns, A, Trust to Kahler, Charles, 331 Sixth St (1001-6-5-4), (R), $776,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Eckert, R, Trust to Kujawski, Christopher, 200 Manor Ln (600-47-2-8), (R), $665,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Tran, L, & Nguyen, M, to Lowry Trust, Robin, 2104 Cedar Path (600-18.1-3-130), (R), $500,000
• Giammarinaro by Heirs to Kougemitros, Philomena, 3301 Carnoustie Ct (600-64.2-1-31), (R), $419,000
• Diestel, J, by Executor to Ofrias, Florence, 3603 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-51), (R), $440,000
• Wachter, R & G, to Bushman, Ellen, 61 Strawberry Commons (600-109.1-1-61), (R), $371,000
• Grabowska, I, to Shohel, Mohammed, 442 Griffing Ave (600-126-1-58), (R), $732,500
SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)
• Puccio, I & V, to Rooney & Donaghy, Patrick & Margaret, 28 Bayside Ave (600-93-1-19), (R), $985,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Harrington, K, to Kaiser, Kameron, 48720 Route 25 (1000-70-7-11), (R), $699,000
• Zoumas, I, to Drogoul, Pierre, 75 Clearview Ave (1000-70-8-41), (R), $1,215,000
• Moore Family Trust to Catapano, Daniel, 700 Crittens Ln (1000-70-12-12), (R), $649,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Conyers, R & K, to Solof, Magalie, 68 Herod Point Rd (600-26-3-22), (R), $360,000
• Bascomb, D, to Ugenti, Vito, 21 Howard St (600-33-2-5), (R), $420,000
• Keenan, T & H to Ragone, Andrew, 44 21st St (600-53-2-25.1), (R), $426,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)