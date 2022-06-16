Shelter Island Reporter real estate transactions, June 16, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 2-8, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• S.S.O. Realty Corp to CXR Shelter Island Pharmacy, 19 Grand Ave (700-5-5-27), (C), $1,500,000



AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Lowery, P, & Hubbard, B, to Fischer III, Maximilian, 31 Pine Ave (600-113-2-65), (R), $450,000



BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Pereira, A, by Referee to Jack Straw Realty LLC, 214 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-32), (R), $401,000



CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Corrigan, K & B, to 150 Deer Run LLC, 560 Wagon Wheel Ln (1000-108-3-9.4), (V), $705,000



FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Shillo, T & D, to Pollart, John, Madeline Ave (1000-6-8-4), (V), $350,000



FLANDERS (11901)

• Devito, R, to 5445 Peconic Bay Homeowner, 297 Royal Ave (900-123-1-65.1), (V), $135,000

• Devito, J, by Executors to 5445 Peconic Bay Homeowner, 309 & 297 Royal Ave (900-123-1-66), (R), $380,000

• Garcia, W & M, to Island Clean Energy LLC, 14 Enterprise Zone Dr (900-141-1-9.13) (V), $1,000,000

• SSG RE Holdings LLC to Town of Southampton, 1380 Flanders Rd (900-149-1-4.3), (C), $400,000



GREENPORT (11944)

• Wilmington Reo, LLC to Brunn, George, 1710 Gull Pond Ln (1000-35-3-12.1), (R), $999,000

• Reeve, C, to Galloway, Andrew, 76375 Route 25 (1000-48-1-2), (R), $1,950,000

• Burns, A, Trust to Kahler, Charles, 331 Sixth St (1001-6-5-4), (R), $776,000



JAMESPORT (11947)

• Eckert, R, Trust to Kujawski, Christopher, 200 Manor Ln (600-47-2-8), (R), $665,000



RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Tran, L, & Nguyen, M, to Lowry Trust, Robin, 2104 Cedar Path (600-18.1-3-130), (R), $500,000

• Giammarinaro by Heirs to Kougemitros, Philomena, 3301 Carnoustie Ct (600-64.2-1-31), (R), $419,000

• Diestel, J, by Executor to Ofrias, Florence, 3603 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-51), (R), $440,000

• Wachter, R & G, to Bushman, Ellen, 61 Strawberry Commons (600-109.1-1-61), (R), $371,000

• Grabowska, I, to Shohel, Mohammed, 442 Griffing Ave (600-126-1-58), (R), $732,500



SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Puccio, I & V, to Rooney & Donaghy, Patrick & Margaret, 28 Bayside Ave (600-93-1-19), (R), $985,000



SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Harrington, K, to Kaiser, Kameron, 48720 Route 25 (1000-70-7-11), (R), $699,000

• Zoumas, I, to Drogoul, Pierre, 75 Clearview Ave (1000-70-8-41), (R), $1,215,000

• Moore Family Trust to Catapano, Daniel, 700 Crittens Ln (1000-70-12-12), (R), $649,000



WADING RIVER (11792)

• Conyers, R & K, to Solof, Magalie, 68 Herod Point Rd (600-26-3-22), (R), $360,000

• Bascomb, D, to Ugenti, Vito, 21 Howard St (600-33-2-5), (R), $420,000

• Keenan, T & H to Ragone, Andrew, 44 21st St (600-53-2-25.1), (R), $426,000



(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)