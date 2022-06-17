News from Goat Hill

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Hold on to your knickers! Shelter Island Country Club will take a step back in time when it hosts its first-ever SICC Hickory Golf Classic on Sunday, Aug. 7.

The event is part of the club’s 120th anniversary season and will be played with vintage hickory golf clubs — brassies, niblicks, mashies and spoons — just like golfers who took to the links in 1902. The club was established in September 1901 and saw its first rounds of golf the following summer.

The SICC Hickory Golf Classic commemorates the dates of the first golf tournaments played at the course Islanders fondly call Goat Hill.

“We are so excited to host this event,” said SICC President Gordon Cantley. “We think golfers will get a real sense of how the game was played while raising money for a great cause.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit the SICC’s newly established Owen N. Dickson Junior Golf Program for youth ages 7 to 16. Dickson was an exemplary student and standout athlete at Shelter Island High School, who loved baseball, basketball and golf.

He was inducted posthumously into the Shelter Island High School Sports Hall of Fame last month.

The 9-hole tournament is open to all; no handicap is required. The format is a four-person team scramble.

Cost per golfer is $125 for those who need motorized carts and $100 per golfer for those who use their own private carts or choose to walk. Each team will share a bag of hickory clubs that will be carried by a caddie.

In the spirit of making the tournament as authentic as possible, golfers are encouraged to dress in early 20th century golf garb and to walk the course. The club will have caps, knickers and Argyle socks (men’s sizes only) for sale in the coming weeks.

Shotgun start is 10 a.m. However, should sign-ups exceed expectations, a second shotgun start will be added at 1 p.m. The entry fee includes continental breakfast beginning at 8 a.m., lunch after play (or before if a second shotgun start is added), hickory clubs, caddy service and tee gift.

Chipping and “Around the Clock” putting contests, hickory-style, will take place before the tournament begins. Golfers will also try their hand at making a tee out of sand. Mulligans and a 50-50 raffle are also in store.http://shelterislandcc.org

All players must fill out and submit a registration form with their payment. Forms are available online at shelterislandcc.org or at the SICC pro shop. They can be returned via mail, email or at the pro shop.

Don’t delay! The deadline to register is July 15.

More good news

On Sunday, June 12, the sun came out just in time and shone brightly on SICC’s Flag Tournament. Twenty golfers hit the links starting at 3 p.m., and a good time was had by all.

Women winners: 1st Belle Lareau, 2nd Julia Best, 3rd Linda Hacker.

For the Men: 1st Harry Brigham, 2nd Ian Weslek, 3rd (4 way tie) Tom Bliss, Greg Toner, Jim Buckland, Tim Sheehan.

The Owen Dickson Junior Golf Program is moving ahead. Interest by Island kids is strong. There will be five Tuesday sessions starting July 12. 19, 26 and Aug. 2 and 9. Need clubs? SICC will provide.

The cost is $75 per participant. Thanks to Father Peter DeSanctis and Our Lady of the Isle, scholarships are available through the youth fund. All levels of golfers are welcome. The signup deadline is June 30, so stop by the pro shop for applications and more information or email [email protected].

The Ladies Scramble started last Friday with a 9 a.m. tee off. The Scramble is open to all levels of golfers and is a great way for novice golfers to get experience. In a scramble, everyone picks up their ball and drops it at the farthest shot.

The Ladies Scramble takes place every Friday at 9 a.m. through the fall and is open to non-members. Regular fees apply. For more information contact Belle Lareau at 631-749-2250.

Thanks to our members for patience during the maintenance of our greens that closed the course Friday, June 3. If you played this past weekend, you saw the excellent results. The greens have never been better.

The wonderful Flying Goat Restaurant is open six days a week (closed Wednesday) for lunch and dinner. Come out and enjoy the best views and food on Shelter Island. Dinner reservations suggested. 631-749-5404.