Sweet sound of Shelter Island success

(Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island School chorus received the award of Excellence at the Long Island Music Festival at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood this week.

Pictured above, from left, top: Ozzy Duran, Daniel Hernandez Rivera, Mae Brigham, Jaxon Rylott, Nathan Cronin, and Dariana Dran Alvarado.

Middle: Madison Sobejana, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Keili Osario Lopez, Lauren Gibbs, Liam Sobejana, Ryan Sanwald, and Lily Potter.

Bottom: Lily Brigham, Makayla Cronin, Natalie Mamisashvili, Lexi Bartilucci, and Kylie Wack-Kuhr.

Students performed two selections for collegiate judges, receiving feedback and direction to apply to future performances.

This trip, delayed by COVID-19 cancellations, was funded by a 2019 grant from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation.