Union Chapel celebrates 150th anniversary this Sunday, June 19

The cover illustration for the new history of Union Chapel in the Grove. (Courtesy photo)

The featured speaker at Union Chapel in the Grove’s Homecoming/Heights Memorial Service on Sunday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m. will be Carrie Cooperider, author of a new history of the chapel.

The book, “All Are Welcome: 150 Years of Shelter Island’s Union Chapel in the Grove 1872-2022,” features a watercolor of the historic chapel on its cover, painted by nationally known artist and Union Chapel trustee Olive Reich.

“The trustees’ intention was to have the book be historically rigorous, since such a project would not be undertaken again in our lifetimes,” said Chairman Jay Sterling. It was deemed appropriate to update the first history, “God’s Summer Cottage,” written by Dr. Stewart Herman in 1980, as a fitting undertaking to mark the anniversary. The books will be available for purchase and signing by the author.

The opening service of the summer celebrates the founding of both Shelter Island Heights and the Chapel in 1872, and remembers Heights residents who passed away since last June.

John Kenney, chairman of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation, will read the names of the deceased as the antique bell tolls. This year, the following people will be memorialized: Victoria (Vitti) Laxton, Mary Elizabeth Allen, Robert A. Moderelli, Vincent (Joe) Cunningham, Elizabeth Jones Crandall, and Edith A. Hoffman.

Music for the service will be performed by Basically Baroque. The trio consisting of Bill Packard and Jean Hendrickson on flute and Jeannie Woelker on cello, will play music by Haydn and Fasch. The service will take place outdoors in the leafy grove, followed by a reception catered by Stars Café. There is limited outdoor seating available; please bring a chair if you’re able. In case of rain, the service will move indoors.

Please visit UnionChapelintheGrove.org for more information.

Next week: The annual perennial favorite Children’s Service, “We Can Be the Light,” with Storyteller and Banjoist Bill Gordh, an interactive service for children of all ages and adults too.