Views of Saturday’s Shelter Island 10K

And they’re off! The start of the 43d annual Shelter Island 10K race on Saturday, June 18. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

A day more suited for mid-October than mid-June didn’ t put a chill on the festival-like atmosphere of the 43rd annual running of Saturday’s Shelter Island 10K, one of the signature races of the region.

Below are some photos of the day. Watch this site and our print edition Thursday for more photos and stories on the race.

The Island’s own, Kal Lewis, home from the University of Iowa, before the race with a significant bib number. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Norbert Holowat from Williston Park, one of two wheelchair athletes — along with Island legend Bill Lehr — who competed in the wheelchair division. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Lydia and Pepe from Stars Cafe were on hand serving up their welcoming brand of hospitality and delicious fare. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

What time is it? I better hurry. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Lenore Dileo-Berner during a stirring rendition of The Star Spangled Banner moments before the start of the race. Standing by is Dr. Frank Adiepietro, the voice of the 10K and one of its guiding spirits. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Jordan Daniel, 27, of Westhampton, breaking the tape as the first runner to finish the race. He won the 10K for the second time in as many years, finishing in a time of 31 minutes and 22 seconds. Mr. Daniel shaved more than a minute off last year’s time for the 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) race through the Island. (Credit:Adam Bundy)

Katherine Jonas, from St. James, the first woman to break the tape Saturday. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Islander Bill Lehr, finishing strong to win the wheelchair division. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Stacey Kehl, the first Island woman to cross the finish line in her home town race. (Credit: Elitefeats)

Jason Green, first Island man across the line. (Credit: Adam Bundy)