Menantic Yacht Club pre-season report

A happy summer sight on West Neck Harbor: The Menantic Yacht Club fleet under sail. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

The Menantic Yacht Club is back, and 2022 is going to be a busy season full of fun and competitive racing on Shelter Island.

The MYC is a unique club with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. We are open to everyone from novice sailors to experts. There are several world-class sailors in the club as well as others of all levels.

In the past, sailors’ ages have ranged from 10 to 88, and we all have a fabulous time. Currently we have very few young sailors and would like to change that. Last year 55 sailors joined in the fun during the season, and between 20 and 25 on any given Sunday.

Some sailors show up with a son or daughter and share a boat. Racing starts at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor. Check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number. Be sure to bring your life jacket and be fully vaccinated.

Regular racing commences on Sunday, June 26, and every Sunday thereafter through and including Sunday of Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4. Prior to the first race, a skippers’ meeting will be held at Commodore Bethge’s (1 North Brander Parkway, the Red House) starting at 12:30 p.m., with the first horn going off at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor.

As before, please bring your signed waivers. Waivers will also be available for those who haven’t already received them or can be obtained by accessing the MYC website (MenanticYC.com). Not only will we go over the racing rules, we’ll all be catching up with each other after a long winter hiatus from sailing, except for a few hardy souls who risked frostbite during the winter, including Lee Montes.

Peter Beardsley, a member of the MYC, but outside of the auspices of the MYC, will hopefully hold sailing classes for sailors who have some experience and their own boat; his clinics have been very popular in years past. He already held a clinic in late May that was attended by a number of MYC sailors.

COVID rules pertaining to mask-wearing have been lifted. However, if anyone feels the need to continue wearing a mask, feel free to do so. Tom McMahon and Linda Gibbs will host the first party of the season on Sunday, June 26.

As usual, the Colbys will host the final awards banquet, with two additional parties to be announced. You all know what to bring. At the first party, the Windells Trophy will be awarded to the sailor who wins the first race of the season. There will also be prizes awarded to the top three sailors. On July 17, Commodore Bethge will hold the annual LYCE MYCE shore events at the Red House.

Also, don’t forget the World’s Longest Sunfish Race hosted by the Southhold Yacht Club on Saturday, July 9. Space is limited, so register early.

I’m sure Charlie Modica will have some cruises on board his 70-foot sailboat Charm during the summer, and the MYC may need to borrow his 20-foot inflatable again this season. Thanks in advance, Charlie. In the off-season, Jonathan Brush bought a Sunfish flag that will be flying from the Committee boat and at all MYC functions.

Commodore Bethge has a fleet of loaner boats available on a first-to-reserve basis. Many thanks to Steve Shepstone, Dave Olsen and others who readied the fleet for this season. Call Bob Harris at 505-235-5844 (email: [email protected]) or Ellen Leonforte at 914-450-1450 (email: [email protected]mail.com) to reserve your boat. Between Betty Bishop and Matt Fox, the stake boat will be captained by very capable sailors, hopefully with Rita Gates and Melanie Coronetz as crew. And last, but not forgotten, Betsy Colby will be manning the Race Committee along with Commodore and Sallie Bethge.

It’s long been known that the MYC started in the 1930’s racing Cape Cod Rockets. Thanks to Melissa Shepstone’s research this past winter, we now know that the MYC was originally incorporated in 1933.

As of this year, it is incorporated as a New York nonprofit. Nothing will change, the Sunfish racing that Commodore Pete reactivated in 1966 will continue with the same fun and camaraderie as always. The MYC is a Shelter Island tradition. Let’s keep up the tradition, please join us this summer for some of the best fun you will ever have.

See you on the water.