CHARITY ROBEY PHOTO Donnamarie Barnes at Sylvester Manor.

Historian Donna Marie Barnes joins us from Sylvester Manor, where stories continue to unfold from centuries ago.

The Shelter Island reporter podcast features conversations with some of the island’s most fascinating people.

It is hosted by Susan Carey Dempsey.

This is episode was recorded during Black History Month in February and released in celebration of Juneteenth Day.