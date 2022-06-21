South Ferry honored by New York State

A happy crew at South Ferry headquarters on June 16, receiving a designation as one of New York State’s historic businesses. Supervisor Gerry Siller standing at left, and Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. at right, were joined by members of the Clark family. (Courtesy photo)

South Ferry was honored by New York State last week, naming the company to its newly formed Historic Business Preservation Registry.

On June 16, Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor), who nominated South Ferry for the designation, presided over a ceremony at company headquarters, presenting the company with its official recognition by the State.

According to the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, which launched the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry, the purpose is “to honor and promote New York businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities’ history … The program [will] provide educational and promotional assistance to help ensure businesses in the State remain viable.”

South Ferry met the 50-year mark and passed it by centuries, being in business since the 18th century, and has always been in the Clark family.

Assemblyman Thiele said South Ferry is one of the first businesses in the State to be honored on its Historic Registry, noting that the company has served Shelter Island “from the 1700s, and also served communities on the North and South Forks.”

Cliff Clark, president and CEO, told the Reporter, “We are honored to be selected among the first group placed on the New York Historic Business Registry. The 300-year South Ferry legacy is one that our family does not take lightly. Our thanks to Assemblyman Thiele for nominating us.”